Denver will see warm temperatures and a slight chance of snow this week

Denver's high temperatures reached the mid 50s today making it the warmest day the city has seen in over a week. We have plenty of warm temperatures in the forecast for the next week.

Tuesday will be similar to today with sunny skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the 50s. All of Colorado will be mostly sunny and dry.

Weather changes will start to move in on Wednesday. Isolated snow showers will develop in the mountains early on Wednesday and will continue on and off through the day before clearing out. These showers will be light with accumulations between 0 and 3 inches.

The Front Range has a chance to see an isolated snow shower or two on Wednesday afternoon but most places will stay dry. Places who do see a snow shower will only see small accumulations under a half of an inch.

Temperatures will soar back to the 50s on Thursday and will reach the 60s on Friday. These will be great days to spend time outside.

Another snow storm will move in to Colorado Sunday into Monday. It is too far out to know totals but stay tuned to the forecast this week for details.

