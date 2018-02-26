Denver Restaurant Week: The Palm Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant week is in full swing. And some of Colorado’s Best restaurants are offering amazing deals. The Palm is one of Paula’s Picks, and you won't believe what you can get for $45 per person. General Manager, Cathy Cooney-Green was here along with executive Chef Robert Brothers to explain the mouthwatering details.

See why so many major athletes, celebrities, and even President Obama have dined at The Palm Restaurant in The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. This iconic restaurant is located at 1672 Lawrence St., off the 16th Street Mall.