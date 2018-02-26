Daybreak Delights: Chef David’s Favorite Banana Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Chef David’s Favorite Banana Bread

What you Need

1 stick of Butter (Salted)

1 Cup Brown Sugar

2 Large Eggs

2 Ugly ripe Brown Bananas

1/2 Cup Roasted Pecans, chopped

1/2 Cup Shredded Coconut

1 Cup Bittersweet Chocolate Chips

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

1 and 1/2 teaspoons Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Cream together the Butter and Brown Sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer, add in Eggs. Add in Mashed Bananas, Pecans and shredded coconut. Add in Baking soda and salt. Reduce mixer to lowest setting, and add in the two cups of Flour. Once fully incorporated remove bowl from mixer, and using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips. Line a regular sized loaf pan with parchment paper and pour the batter into the lined pan. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour until a pick inserted into he center of the loaf comes out clean.

Allow to cool before slicing the bread into slices and serve with additional salted butter (“Mo Butter, Mo Better!”) Enjoy!