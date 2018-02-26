Colorado athletes finish with 9 medals at Winter Olympics, more than 77 countries

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — It was drab Winter Olympics for the U.S. in South Korea — except for the Colorado contingent.

The U.S. finished with 23 medals — nine gold, eight silver and six bronze — placing it fourth in the country count, behind Norway, Germany and Canada.

It’s the fewest medals for Team USA at the Winter Olympics since 1998. And it could have been a lot worse without contributions from Colorado.

Colorado athletes brought home nine medals from the games.

If Colorado was its own country, it would have tied China for 14th place overall. The state won more medals than 77 countries that participated in South Korea.