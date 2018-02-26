Castle Rock police officer goes viral after doing ballet with his daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- You may have seen the video of the Castle Rock police officer doing ballet with his daughter. For the first time, we hear from that officer in that viral video.

His name is Cody Brown. His 9-year-old daughter Tessa, invited him to her “bring your dad to ballet class” day in early February.

Cody’s wife, took the video and posted it online.

"I figured it would be a Facebook like or heart and be done, I had no idea it would be this viral," Brown said.

He has no idea how many times the video has been shared or viewed, but he knows it has been seen around the world.

Brown showed up in his uniform to the class because he was between calls and knew he could get called away at any moment. But he didn’t want to miss the chance to dance with Tessa.

"To accomplish any goals or dreams they have they need to have their loved, appreciated, supported. My kids are no different than anyone else," he said. "They need that from me. No matter how crazy my schedule is or what I’m doing, they deserve that type of attention."

He has gotten some grief from his colleagues at the PD.

“When I walk into work when I come into the station, they all stand in the hallway and pile and try to go down as far as they can with their old knees," Brown said.

But he said it’s been worth it, especially after the past two months, where three Colorado law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty.

"This is nice to have the public see we are approachable and we are humans. We can relate to their lives in different ways," Brown said.

Tessa is so thankful her dad took the time to go to her class.

"He knew it’s a special to me and he wanted to come because ballet was important to me," she said. "He was good, but I think he needs to work on his turns."