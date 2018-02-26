Beloved Denver preschool teacher missing after going cross-country skiing

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – A preschool teacher from Denver has been missing for nearly a week after going cross-country skiing in Clear Creek County last week, officials said.

Peter McInerney, who teaches at the Park Hill United Methodist Church Children’s Center, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 18. His car was found covered in snow at the Jones Pass trail head afterwards.

Beloved #Denver Preschool teacher, Peter McInerney is missing. Parents tell me “He is the heart of the Children’s Center at Park Hills United Methodist Church.” He was last seen Sun. Feb 18th at Jones Pass cross-country skiing. Search efforts are underway. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/68neyZNTEa — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 26, 2018

McInerney did not report for work on Feb. 20 and friends and family have not been able to contact him since.

The Alpine Rescue Team is working with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office to search for McInerney. Multiple individuals and groups conducted the search on Saturday, but were not successful.

The search was suspended on Sunday because of weather but will resume when weather permits.