Studies suggest Uber and Lyft cause traffic congestion

DENVER – More studies are suggesting companies like Uber and Lyft are a big part of big city traffic jams, according to a recent report from the Associated Press. City streets are becoming more crowded as ride-hailing companies continue to lure people away from using public transportation.

“The congestion is terrible [in Denver],” one commuter told FOX31. “I try my best to avoid it,” another explained.

There are dozens of factors that contribute to longer commutes, but recent studies point to more Uber and Lyft vehicles. The convenience offered by those companies is something public transportation options can’t seem to match.

Surveys of 944 people in Boston, in 2017, found nearly six in ten people would opt for a bus, train or bicycle if ride-hailing applications were never invented, according to the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in Boston. Another survey, from UC Davis, suggested 49 to 61 percent of these trips would not happen if public transit was the only option.

Lyft told FOX31 it is committed to increasing occupancy in cars. A Lyft beta feature, currently running in Chicago and San Francisco, simulates the idea of bus routes allowing people to carpool along a certain path in high demand.

A similar Uber feature called Express Pool just recently rolled out in the Denver metro. These features aim to help lighten the burden of congestion.

A study out of London from Inrix showed, from 2012 to 2015, the number of all cars-- including ride-share vehicles-- stayed the same or even dropped a bit.