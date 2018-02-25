Sports agent killed in collision with commuter bus near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado authorities say one person has died in a crash involving a commuter bus and a rented SUV.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the collision happened Sunday morning as the SUV tried to merge onto Highway 82 outside of Aspen.

No one on the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority commuter bus was hurt. The Aspen Times reports that the person who died was traveling in the SUV with two other people.

According to the Aspen Times, the deceased man is Dan Fegan, a longtime sports agent with a roster of star NBA clients.

A 29-year-old woman from California and Fegan’s 5-year-old son were in the SUV at the time of the collision.

Both were airlifted to a Denver hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the woman has not been released.

The transportation authority says one passenger was on the bus at the time.

Blankenship said the bus driver couldn’t avoid colliding with the merging SUV, which landed in the median.