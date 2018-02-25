Part of home collapses following house fire in Centennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A part of a home collapsed following a house fire near South Chambers and East Smoky Hill roads in Centennial early Sunday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

A large part of the fire happened in the walkout basement of the home at 15696 E. Prentice Lane.

Prentice Update - Firefighters went inside and discovered the 2nd floor collapsed and the 1st floor partially collapsed. All firefighting will continue from the exterior. Residents report everyone safely evacuated and are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/XNj2XgDxo7 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 25, 2018

No injuries were reported and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene the back deck was fully involved in flames.

The second floor of the home collapsed and the first floor partially collapsed as a result of the fire, according to South Metro.

Prentice Update - Firefighters are in the defensive strategy, heavy volume of fire in the walkout basement, 1st and 2nd floors. No injuries reported, cause unknown, investigators on scene, smoke plume is visible from a distance. pic.twitter.com/rJPr35qu7m — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 25, 2018