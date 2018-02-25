Part of home collapses following house fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A part of a home collapsed following a house fire near South Chambers and East Smoky Hill roads in Centennial early Sunday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
A large part of the fire happened in the walkout basement of the home at 15696 E. Prentice Lane.
No injuries were reported and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.
Firefighters said when they arrived on scene the back deck was fully involved in flames.
The second floor of the home collapsed and the first floor partially collapsed as a result of the fire, according to South Metro.
39.620784 -104.805746