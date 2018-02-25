Paralympic athlete who overcame brain injury, won silver medal inspiring others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- At the age of just 24, Ryan Boyle is an accomplished author and has won a silver medal representing the United States at the Paralympic Games - all this after overcoming a tremendous obstacle when he was young.

In October 2003, Boyle suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit and dragged by a truck at nine years old. He spent two months in a coma and then only had movement in one finger but his will to recover never faded.

At the age of 10, he had to learn how to do everything all over again. During that time, he asked himself how he could be an athlete again and never gave up.

So back in 2016 at the Rio Paralympics, he won the silver medal in time trial cycling. He also finished fourth, just out of medal contention, in the road race.

He's currently training for the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo.

But his main mission, especially during the month of March which is brain injury awareness month, is to inspire others.

"When the will is there, when you want to get better, to have that life you once had. You can do anything," Boyle said. "It won't be easy. It takes a lot of work but if you want it, it will eventually turn around for you."

To do this, Boyle wrote an autobiography called "When The Lights Go Out: A Boy Given a Second Chance." The book was written when Boyle was an eighth grader so all the experiences of his recovery and accident were all fresh.

He wanted to publish it to reach out to people and inspire them.

Boyle spends the month of March reaching out and talking to people about his accident, recovery, and where he is now.

He currently lives at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and is hoping to win gold in 2020.