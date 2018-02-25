Neighbors help save family from house fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A neighbor’s quick actions help save a family from a burning home in Centennial on Sunday morning.

The family inside the home was sound asleep when the fire broke out, but they had no idea they were in danger. A next-door neighbor knew something wasn’t right when the smell of smoke woke him up.

“It looked like a campfire,” said neighbor Matt Huggins before noticing the fire growing.

“I ran in our garage and got a bucket and tried to go over there and get it but about the third bucket full it turned into an inferno,” Huggins said.

Huggins wife banged on the front door where the Rose family was sound asleep.

Matthew Rose said, “My dad came in and woke me up and said hey there’s a fire and he said to call 911,” Matthew Rose said.

“It was very quick from when it was very small, seemed like it was a very manageable fire to something that took the entire house out,” said homeowner Jim Rose.

“The outcome could have been very very different if it hadn’t been for that quick notification if a neighbor seeing something and doing something about it and then getting our troops on the way in,” said Jerry Rhodes with South Metro Fire Rescue.

Investigators believe the fire started near the back porch. In 15 minutes, the blaze was gutting the home causing the second and portions of the first floor to collapse.

Jim Rose lost nearly everything.

“There’s no way to describe it. It’s just stuff,” Jim Rose said. “I mean that’s the phrase that keeps going through my mind. Everyone is safe. Everyone is out. Everyone is well and that’s the important part and this will get fixed and we’ll get on with things.”

Thanks to a neighbor who knew something wasn’t right.

Fire investigators spent several hours trying to figure what started the fire. They believe it started on the back porch, but they’re still trying to determine why.

