Larimer County man arrested for brandishing machete, making threats with BB gun

LAPORTE, Colo. — A Larimer County man was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly brandishing a machete and making threats to people with a BB gun, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evan Anthony Jack, 36, was arrested in the 3500 block of West County Road 54G in Laporte on Saturday morning after a report of a “highly intoxicated male brandishing a machete and threatening the reporting party with a BB gun, in addition to using the machete to damage property and vehicles,” authorities said.

Jack also said that he wanted to be shot by police, the reporting party told authorities.

When deputies arrived, Jack allegedly pointed a BB gun at them and after Jack did not corporate, deputies deployed a K9. Jack fought with the K9 before being taken into custody.

Jack was transported to an area hospital for treatment for the K9 apprehension, authorities said. The K9 was not injured in the incident.

The man faces several charges including 2nd degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, felony criminal mischief, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, prohibited use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and harassment.