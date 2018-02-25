Family pleads for help solving daughter’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local family is pleading with the community to help find their daughter’s killer. It’s been nearly one year since 15-year-old Kashmier Lujan-Taylor was shot inside her family’s home while she was sleeping.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest, has just been increased to $3,000 dollars. The family said they’re desperate for closure.

“I just miss her so much,” Kashmier’s mother, Tanya Hemmings said.

This mother is broken. Her only daughter was ripped away from her, just shy of her 16th birthday. “She never left my sight. Never. She was always there for me no matter what,” Hemmings said.

Hemmings said Kashmier was always willing to help take her younger brothers to school and cook them dinner.

“Anything to make it easy for me. She loved her little brothers,” Hemmings said.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on May 3 of last year, Kashmier was asleep in her bedroom, along with the rest of the family, when police say a suspect opened fire on the west Denver four-plex near Alameda and Sheridan.

“Sleeping in her home where she’s supposed to be safe,” Hemmings said.

Sixteen bullets ripped through walls, shattered windows and doors. Police said they don’t think this shooting was random.

“Someone was after her brother, but at the time I don’t think they cared who they hurt,” Hemmings said.

With each day that passes without answers, the family fears Kashmier’s case will turn cold. They’re determined to get justice. “Until the person’s caught, I will never stop. I don’t want nobody to forget. She was too special,” Hemmings said. “Somebody’s walking around here and they took my daughter’s life. I just want closure.”

Denver Police said this is still an active investigation, but at this point they have no suspect leads.

If you have any information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP.