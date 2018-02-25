Denver will reach its warmest temperature in a week on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Front Range is finally starting to warm up after a week of cold temperatures and multiple snow storms. Monday will be a sunny, breezy, and mild day for Denver.

Monday will start out into the teens for Denver with afternoon high temperatures reaching around 51 degrees. Winds will gust up to 25mph in the afternoon with sunny skies from start to finish.

Fire danger will be high tomorrow, especially on the eastern plains. A Red Flag Warning is in place for southeast Colorado from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday where winds will gust up to 35mph with 8% humidity.

Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Denver's next chance for snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon. As of right now, this storm is not looking impressive for the Front Range. Accumulations will be small if there is any at all. However, this storm will bring the mountains a few inches of fresh powder.

Colorado will dry out for Thursday and Friday. Denver will climb back to the 50s on Thursday and has a chance to hit 60 on Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.