Deadly weekend on slopes as skier, snowboarder die in accidents

It was a deadly weekend at Colorado ski resorts as a snowboarder and skier both succumbed to injuries sustained while on the slopes.

One fatality took place at Keystone Resort when a skier collided with a tree, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. In a release to the public, officials say the accident took place Sunday at roughly 12:50 p.m.

CPR was being performed on the skier when dispatch was notified.

The skier was transported by Keystone Ski Patrol to the Saint Anthony Keystone Medical Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about the identity of the skier is being released until notification to the next of kin has been made. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation.

A second incident involved a backcountry snowboarder found in Bear Creek, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.

The boarder did not survive his injuries and the sheriff’s office said in a tweet that more information will be released in the future.

There was no identification of the snowboarder and no details regarding the nature of the accident are currently available.