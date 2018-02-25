CU Women’s Lacrosse wins first home game following tragic death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The CU Women’s Lacrosse team played an emotional home opener Sunday, beating the San Diego State Aztecs 17-12.

It was the team’s first game in Boulder since losing a team leader in a tragic crash.

21-year-old Julia Sarcona was driving in Boulder Canyon in January 13 when she lost control and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

“It’s definitely a day that I’ll always remember,” says Head Coach Ann Elliot. “It’s a tough day. You have a player call you, and tell you what happened to their friend, it’s hard.”

“It’s been a tough month, one that’s been up and down,” says Senior Blair Sisk.

Sisk scored the team’s first goal, celebrating with her teammates near a large “JS” logo painted on the field.

“When I look down it makes my heart a little warm,” says Sisk. “It’s a good thing that it’s on our field, because you know that that emotion, you can harness it.”

Sarcona’s number (15) was also visible on the team’s warmup jerseys, and on a flag hanging in the corner of the field.