Colorado Olympian Gus Kenworthy adopts a dog for second consecutive Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Colorado Olympian Gus Kenworthy might not have won a medal this time, but he’s coming back with a pretty great consolation prize – a new puppy.

Coming back to America with a new puppy is a bit of a tradition for Kenworthy, this is the second consecutive Olympics that the freestyle skier from Telluride is returning to America with a new furry friend.

After finishing his competition in South Korea, Kenworthy and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas visited a Korean dog meat farm in an experience he called “heart-wrenching.”

“This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable,” Kenworthy wrote on Instagram. “Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don’t personally agree with it, I do agree that it’s not my place to impose western ideals on the people here.”

“The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty,” Kenworthy wrote.

Kenworthy said with the help of Humane Society International, they are working with the farmer to get the operation shut down, and then moving on to finding homes for all the 90 dogs rescued.

But one of the dogs already has a new home – Kenworthy and his boyfriend adopted one who they named Beemo.

Kenworthy said Beemo will be coming to the United States as soon as she’s through with her vaccinations and that he can’t wait to “give her the best life possible.”

It’s not the first time Kenworthy has made dogs a priority at the winter games. Four years ago after winning silver in Sochi, Kenworthy helped bring several stray dogs back to the United States.

