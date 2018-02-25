Burn hazard prompts KitchenAid electric kettle recall

NEW YORK — The Whirlpool Corporation has issued a recall for thousands of KitchenAid electric kettles because the handle may detach, which could cause the contents to spill and burn you.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recieved 79 reports of the handles coming off in the United States, including three which resulted in minor burns.

About 40,000 units were sold in the United States.

The KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles were sold from September 2013 through February 2018 in the following colors: stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver

You can find the model number and serial number listed on the bottom of the product.

Click here to see if your kettle is involved in the recall.