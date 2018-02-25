× Another breezy, cool day across the Front Range

Wind will continue to be an issue for the Front Range on Sunday, with gusts reaching 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be a few degree warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the low 40s during the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, mountain snow showers will continue on-and-off through the midday and early afternoon hours. Expect snow to come to an end for the high country by the evening hours, with a fresh couple of inches of accumulated snow possible.

Monday and Tuesday will offer a brief warm up, with highs returning to the upper 40s and lower 50s to start the work week with plenty of sunshine. Changes will quickly move in by Tuesday night as our next storm system arrives. Expect snow to develop over the mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few isolated snow showers will be possible across the Denver metro area by Wednesday, as temperatures max out in the upper 30s. No accumulation is expected across the metro area from this system.

Sunshine will return by Thursday, with highs jumping into the middle 50s by Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.