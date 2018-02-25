3-year-old dies after mother, brother killed in Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A second child has died following a deadly crash in Weld County on Friday morning.

29-year-old Sheila Sinclair of Lochbuie and her 6-year-old son Jackson Sinclair died in the four-vehicle crash, the Colorado State Patrol said. Several others were injured.

Investigators said neither of them were wearing seat belts.

Sinclair’s 3-year-old daughter, Kassidy, died on Sunday morning, CSP said. Sinclair’s third child, 18-month-old Bella, survived with a few broken bones.

“Jaxon was like his mom in so many ways. So sweet and kind,” Stacie Miller Bartolotta wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He had a great imagination and was a amazing storyteller. He was the best older brother and loved making everyone laugh. He was one of the smartest kids I’ve ever met.”

“Kassidy was fearless and adventurous. She loved swimming, bike riding, gymnastics and playing with her siblings,” Miller Bartolotta wrote.

There were no reported injuries from the people in the other two vehicles involved in the crash.

A passerby attempted CPR until first responders arrived on the scene. Three hospitals were involved in caring for the injured, including Platte Valley, St. Anthony’s and Children’s Hospital Colorado.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 52 and Weld County Road 41, between Fort Lupton and Hudson.

Highway 52 was closed between Weld County Roads 37 and 41 through the morning for the investigation.

It’s not known if weather or speed were involved in the crash, though heavy fog made for low visibility in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.