Winds calm down overnight with warmer temperatures for Sunday

Winds and cold temperatures were the big weather impacts today. At one point this morning, Highway 93 was closed due to wind and blowing snow but has since reopened.

Now that the sun has set, winds will be a lot lighter than earlier today but will stay breezy in the eastern mountains and foothills. Scattered snow showers will develop in the mountains this evening and will continue into Sunday. Accumulations will be a small 1-5 inches.

Temperatures will fall to the teens overnight in Denver. Sunday will bring sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be around 40 degrees... the warmest we have been since last Sunday. Winds will be a breezy 15-25mph tomorrow afternoon.

The warming trend will continue for Monday with highs jumping to the low 50s. High temperatures will cool back down to the 40s on Tuesday with dry conditions expected both days.

Our next chance for snow in Denver will come next Wednesday. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but stay tuned this week for more updates. Thursday and Friday look to be dry again with highs in the 40s and 50s.

