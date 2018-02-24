× Weld County jail deputy arrested, accused of having sex with inmate

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County detention deputy is accused of having sex with a female inmate. Zachariah Cullison was arrested Friday.

Investigators say they became aware Friday night of possible sexual activity taking place at the Weld County North Jail Complex in Greeley. They say Cullison, 26, had an ongoing relationship with an inmate.

“The allegation was made that Cullison allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a female inmate, off security camera view, in a housing unit restroom,” a statement from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the relationship was consensual but it’s still illegal.

Cullison was arrested on charges of Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution, a Class 5 Felony.

“People expect to be able to trust law enforcement in every capacity. When a deputy breaks and violates public trust then they should be handled with the full force of the law,” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said.

Cullison was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of his court case.