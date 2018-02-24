Students plan Denver march focused on school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Students and people from the community gathered at Manual High School Saturday morning to brainstorm plans for the upcoming "March for Our Lives" focused on enacting policies to make schools across the U.S. safer.

The group is organizing the march after last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where a gunman killed 17 people.

Tay Anderson lead dozens of people in a discussion about the upcoming march in Denver scheduled for March 24.

"This is an American issue, this isn’t a partisan issue," said Anderson. "We want to make sure this isn’t about taking away the second amendment. This is about protecting our students and teachers in our state and all around our nation."

Rebecca Furman and Dustin Zwiebel attended the meeting. Both of them are graduates of the Florida High School and said they are happy to see the movement to enact change spreading to Colorado.

"It’s mind blowing, it’s inspiring and we are here to support them to make sure that the students are having their voices heard," said Zwiebel.

"I think we are all hoping we’re going to be the ones who can not say that we were just a school shooting, that we were the ones that changed it, went from the school shooting to the ones that changed everything," said Furman.

The group plans to fundraiser to cover the costs of the event, and any left over money will be sent to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to help with recovery efforts.