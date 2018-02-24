× One person suffers burn injuries in Fort Collins house fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was hurt in a house fire in Fort Collins Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2400 block of Mathews Street at 6:10 a.m.

They brought the fire under control within a few minutes.

Two adults and one child were outside the house when firefighters arrived. One man had burns on his feet and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire damaged the garage, laundry room and a bedroom. The cause was under investigation.