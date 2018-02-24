One person suffers burn injuries in Fort Collins house fire
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was hurt in a house fire in Fort Collins Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 2400 block of Mathews Street at 6:10 a.m.
They brought the fire under control within a few minutes.
Two adults and one child were outside the house when firefighters arrived. One man had burns on his feet and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The fire damaged the garage, laundry room and a bedroom. The cause was under investigation.
40.556543 -105.073437