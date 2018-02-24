Neighbors talk about death investigation in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A death investigation continues as police try to figure out what happened to the person found dead in a Northwest Denver home near West 50th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

Now that police have gone through and canvassed the house, it's boarded up. Neighbors say it has been abandoned for a while. Reports show the man listed as the homeowner is 69-year-old Charles Frary. Frary has been listed as missing since October 2016.

Police have not released the name of the person who was found dead in the home.

“It’s an unusual neighborhood for something like that to happen,” neighbor Kristi Peterson said.

Kristi Peterson lives a couple doors down from the death investigation. She says she was the last person to see Frary.

“It wasn’t unusual not to see him,” Peterson said.

Since October of 2016, Peterson says Frary's kids have been in and out of the house.

“His sister came and talked to me and said his children were trying to clean up some of the yard,” Peterson said. “They had gone in the house, they had a key to the house and that it was just a hoarders house.”

Neighbors say they haven't seen the family in a couple months. Another neighbor says he hasn't seen much movement at the address.

“I mean I didn’t see much activity at this house and I walk to work everyday,” neighbor John Bloodworth said.

Neighbors also say they haven't smelled anything near the house. Officers had to take additional safety measures due to the unsanitary condition of that home. Again, police still haven't identified the body found inside.