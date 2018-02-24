× Cold temperatures, strong wind expected Saturday across Denver

DENVER — A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the mountains and eastern plains until noon on Saturday.

A few lingering bands of snow will slowly push out of the eastern plains and into Kansas through the morning hours. An additional 1-1.5″ of snow can be expected for the plains.

In the mountains, expect snow to continue on-and-off through the afternoon hours, with an additional 2-5″ of snow.

Temperatures will only make it into the middle 30s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Strong wind will also be an issue, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Overnight lows will plummet into the teens under a mostly clear sky and calm wind.

Sunday will offer slightly warmer temperatures, with highs near 40 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny sky, with less wind that Saturday.

Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures will hover at or slightly below average Monday through Friday, with a mostly sunny start to the week. Our next shot at snow will arrive Wednesday, but the system looks fairly weak and does not look to bring significant snowfall to the Front Range.

Conditions will dry out and sunshine will return by Thursday and Friday.

