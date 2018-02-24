Game of Russian roulette reportedly ends tragically

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- FOX31 has new details about the shooting death of a man in Westminster and some of that information is coming from the man charged with manslaughter in the case.

In an interview with Vicente Arenas, the mother of the accused, said the death was the result of a game of Russian roulette gone wrong.

The man Arenas spoke to is charged with killing a man who he says was his best friend.

That young man was found dead early Thursday morning in a Westminster apartment.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Marquis Brooks of Westminster. He was later charged with manslaughter.

Marquis’ mother tells us he and "Philly," the victim, were best friends. "Marquis fed him. Marquis clothed him. Marquis paid everything. Whatever Marquis did Philly did. They were inseparable. When my son came and stayed the night, Philly came and stayed the night," said Jennifer Brooks.

Jennifer Brooks tells us a game of Russian roulette was being played with a group of people at Marquis’ apartment when Philly was killed in what she described as an accident.

"Every one of us are mourning. Philly was part of our family," said Brooks.

Because of the ongoing investigation specifics of the case couldn't be discussed but Brooks did say drugs and alcohol played a role.

Marquis says he remembers very little from that night his friend died. "I loved him. He knows I loved him. God knows I loved him. I loved him. I loved him with everything I had. If I could go back, I would go back, I would do anything to go back to that day. I loved him. God knows it. I have a heart. I'm not a monster. I'm not a monster," said Marquis.

Westminster arrested Marquis after a traffic stop; they suspected he was driving under the influence.

It was then that police suspected he and the others in the car were connected to a possible shooting at his apartment.

"I just hope his family can forgive me. God can forgive me. And the world doesn't see me as a killer that`s what I hope for," said Marquis.

The Adams County Medical Examiner has not officially released the name of the victim; "Philly" is a nickname.

Marquise Brooks will go before a judge for his next hearing next week.