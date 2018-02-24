× Kyle Mack of Silverthorne wins silver in Olympics snowboarding big air event

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Kyle Mack captured silver for the U.S. in the men’s Big Air. Mack lives in Silverthorne, Colorado.

Canada took the gold after Mack sat down on his third and final jump.

American Red Gerard, also of Silverthorne, was fifth, two weeks after winning gold in the slopestyle event.

USA TODAY reports for the first time in his life, the 20-year-old Mack landed a trick with quite a name – frontside double cork 1440 bloody Dracula – and loads of style.

It got him Olympic silver in big air’s debut in the Games at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. Mack scored a combined score of 168.75 on two jumps, finishing behind Canadian Sebastien Toutant who scored 174.25 for gold. Britain’s Billy Morgan took bronze with a two-jump score of 168.00.