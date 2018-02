Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The Colorado State Patrol closed Highway 93 between Golden and Boulder Saturday. The problem was high winds and blowing snow causing white-out conditions.

Traffic Advisory

Extreme conditions along Hwy 93 from Golden to Boulder

Road closed from 64TH Avenue in JeffCO to Hwy 128 in Boulder County @ColoradoDOT, @jeffcosheriffco & @CSP_AdamsCounty assisting with closures

Alternate routes advised — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) February 24, 2018

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Christine Rapp said gusts in that area were reaching at least 50-60 mph.