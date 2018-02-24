× Former Colorado police chief gets probation for gun thefts

DENVER — A former police chief in the small Colorado town of Leadville who stole weapons from his department and its evidence room and sold them to pawn shops has been sentenced to 15 years of probation.

The Vail Daily reports 52-year-old Michael Leake was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to theft and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

Prosecutors say that from 2013 to 2015, he took the firearms to Denver-area pawn shops, claiming he was the lawful owner. Several of the guns had been purchased by the city of Leadville for police officers to use in the line of duty.

Leake also was accused of taking a city-issued check for more than $2,200 for ammunition and depositing it in his own account.

He must pay $25,000 in restitution and complete 200 hours of community service.