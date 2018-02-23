Video shows bag bursting into flames at DIA security area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A small bag that ignited inside the Denver International Airport screening area sent travelers into a panic as the bag burned and people fled the area. Denver Fire Department investigators ruled the incident an accident.

New video shows the rare event that caused delays and frightened nearby travelers.

The incident on Jan. 30 prompted the airport to tweet out a strong warning that there was no current emergency or threat. The tweet said that authorities were investigating the fire.

Train service between the terminals was briefly suspended and a bomb sniffing dog was called in. TSA agents called back travelers who had evacuated the south security area but redirected them to the north screening area.

A press release sent Friday by the Denver Fire Department noted that the small fire that ignited inside of a bag on the screening belt was accidental.

"An investigation determined that a passenger had disassembled an electronic vaping device for travel. The exposed lithium-ion battery likely made contact with conductive materials in the bag, causing the battery to create a “dead short.” The short caused the battery to heat up combustible materials within the bag, leading to a fire just as the bag passed through a TSA X-ray machine. The screening process was not a contributing factor in the fire," a statement said.