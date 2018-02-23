This incredible event will feature performances by local wish kids and a special appearance by Isaac Slade and Joe King from The Fray! Join in the cocktail hour, silent and live auction, dinner and plenty of surprises along the way! The stars will be out and shining brighter than ever tonight, February 23, 2018!
The Fray Performing at Make-A-Wish Colorado
-
Make-A-Wish Colorado: Young girl is ‘famous for a weekend’
-
‘Wish Week’ for a Legend
-
John Fielder
-
Snow moves out leaving behind icy roads and cold temperatures
-
Rockies release new Colorado state flag cap for spring training
-
-
Colorado no stranger to devastating mudslides
-
Avalanche winning streak ends at 10 after 4-2 loss in Montreal
-
Cold front will bring patchy fog, freezing drizzle, and flurries overnight
-
DNA produces image of possible suspect in 1988 cold case in Colorado Springs
-
Windy and warm for Sunday with snow moving in Monday
-
-
Strong winds and snow will impact Colorado on Sunday
-
Will businesses actually pass tax savings on to employees?
-
Volunteers in Denver wrap gifts for children and adults with developmental disabilities