The Fray Performing at Make-A-Wish Colorado

Posted 12:47 pm, February 23, 2018, by

Wish Night is tonight, Feb. 23rd, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.  It's your chance to help create life-changing wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

This incredible event will feature performances by local wish kids and a special appearance by Isaac Slade and Joe King from The Fray!  Join in the cocktail hour, silent and live  auction, dinner and plenty of surprises along the way! The stars will be out and shining brighter than ever tonight, February 23, 2018!