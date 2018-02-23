Snow hits evening drive again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will be moving from the mountains across the Front Range & Denver for the evening commute. Some of these snow bands may be heavy at times. The road temperatures are cold, so snow will stick. A quick couple of inches of snow could fall. The totals should range from generally 1" to 3", but slightly higher amounts are possible under the heavier bands of snow.

A few flurries will be leftover early on Saturday especially east of the city. It will be breezy to windy and chilly both Saturday & Sunday.

We finally warm back to the 40s in Denver for Monday & Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a break from the snow & cold.

The next chance to see snow in Denver arrives on Wednesday along with another shot of cold 30s.

