Small plane goes missing after takeoff from Grand Junction airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A small aircraft that was forced to land in Grand Junction after encountering bad weather during its trip from Alberta was reported missing after departing the southern Colorado city a day later.

Wednesday, four people left Canada in a Piper Lance headed south when the plane encountered conditions that grounded the plane in southern Colorado.

The following day, 28-year-old Klint Kaupp, Tim Mueller, 28, Ron McKenzie and pilot Bill Kaupp departed the Grand Junction airport around 10:00 a.m. but have not been heard from since.

A tweet posted by Kaupp Family Farms on Friday appealed to the public for help locating employees at airports between Grand Junction and Albuquerque. The post said the family was flying their plane went it went missing around noon on Thursday.

The FAA told Canadian news source CBCnews that the organization is searching for the plane and U.S. Civil Air Patrol has been called out to help with the search, focusing on southern Utah.

Crews decided to bring their attention to Utah based on radar and cell forensics recorded Thursday night, according to CBCnews.

Bad weather made the search difficult Friday and a Twitter user claiming to be related to the Kaupps posted Friday that there is “still nothing on my family but I want to say that the sheer number of volunteers looking to help from thousands of miles away is simply incredible.”

A post on the Kaupp Family Farms Facebook page dated March 11, 2015 shows a picture of “our father Bill’s plane.”