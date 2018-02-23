Residents near Ken Caryl and C-470 told to shelter in place, schools on lockout after reports of shots fired

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in a neighborhood were told to shelter in place and schools went on lockout on Friday morning after several reports of shots fired, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were investigating after receiving multiple calls about 6:30 a.m. in the area of West Ken Caryl Avenue and C-470, the sheriff’s office said.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman could not confirm if any shots were fired and a suspect has not been located. There are no reports of any injuries.

We’re currently working an incident in the area of Ken Caryl and Shaffer. Residents are advised to stay indoors. Otherwise, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PIKmc0wF7h — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 23, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: Ken Caryl is closed between Alkire & C470. And Shaffer Drive is closed as we investigate a call of shots fired. Please avoid the area! #jeffco pic.twitter.com/Dlsb0kymiX — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 23, 2018

Several law enforcement officers were in the area. Ken Caryl Avenue was closed between C-470 and Alkire Street, and Shaffer Parkway was closed for the investigation.

Families of students at Bradford schools, Chatfield High School, Collegiate Academy, Falcon Bluffs Middle School, and Mortensen, Shaffer and Ute Meadows elementary schools were told to stay home.

All Jefferson County Schools south of Highway 285 were placed on lockout, meaning no one will be allowed in or out.

Students already at school will not be allowed to leave until the lockout is lifted so parents should not go to schools to pick them up.