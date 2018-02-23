Old accusation of sex harassment surfaces against Urban League CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 has learned accusations of sexual harassment against Sean Bradley, the CEO and President of the Urban League, go back a decade when he was the Legislative Affairs Director for the Colorado League of Charter Schools.

This comes one day after the Problem Solvers reported the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver placed Bradley on administrative leave over recent allegations of inappropriate conduct.

"It`s important for me to come out and corroborate these women`s stories and support them," said a woman who worked with Bradley between 2008 and 2010.

She told the Problem Solvers she and a co-worker both filed complaints against Bradley in 2009 with supervisors at the Colorado League of Charter Schools. "He's a repeat offender, he`s a predator," said the woman who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The woman said she began her position as a paid intern for the organization and Bradley immediately showered her with compliments about her looks and encouraged her to join him for drinks with a state senator to discuss lobby efforts but the senator never showed up and in hindsight, she suspects the lawmaker was never actually invited.

"It was just him and I out for drinks and made me a little uncomfortable," said the woman, who knew Bradley was married. She said he would text her about her looks and became increasingly aggressive with overtures, one time texting her "What my reaction would be if I came into the office tomorrow and he had his d**k out?"

Stunned, the woman told FOX31 she immediately complained to human resources, only to be told another woman had just filed a similar complaint but Bradley wouldn't be terminated because it would be too hard to replace him during the legislative session.

Instead she said he was removed as her direct supervisor, "In hindsight, he should`ve been fired, he should`ve been released from his duties."

Bradley has been CEO and President of the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver since 2015. FOX31 has learned he was placed on administrative leave in early February. Multiple women tell the Problem Solvers anonymously it was because of inappropriate texts to female staffers.

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, the Urban League's board President, Pastor Del Phillips said, "ULMD strives to create an environment that is professional and inclusive. It has retained an investigator to look into internal issues that have been brought forward to the Board."

"He goes after young women who are scared of him because of the position that he holds and the title that he holds. He`s just very arrogant and thinks he can get away with it," said the woman who filed the complaint against him in 2009.

She hopes this time Bradley is terminated if independent investigators for the Denver Urban League substantiate the allegations.

Sean Bradley has not responded to FOX31's repeated attempts for comment.