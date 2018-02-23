Officials walk balancing act on assessing threats and keeping schools open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Schools in the Denver area are open on Friday, but some students will be going to class under the watchful eyes of law enforcement.

Officers will be at a number of schools because of the increase number of threats of violence.

School officials walk a delicate balancing act on assessing the danger and deciding whether to keep a a school open or close it because of a threat.

Colorado schools have comprehensive guidelines for how to assess a threat.

But there is a working document for what officials should do when a school receives a threat and how it should be treated.

The 26-page document from the Colorado School Safety Resource Center details how to train staff and spot warning signs.

Nine pages are what to do if a threat is made, including developing an action plan, assembling an assessment team and contacting the proper authorities.

The document also includes seven key questions and answers from the Secret Service about school safety.