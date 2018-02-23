Indoor snow fun

If it is too hard to hit the slopes with all the kiddos, no problem, Snohban in Centennial has you covered with their indoor facility in the city and they have something new. They have added a new freestyle park to the current facility to attract adrenaline seeking enthusiasts. The upgrade has a new big air ramp complete with a 25- foot airbag. It is also going to have five performance trampolines, a ninja warrior style obstacle course and two new party areas and viewing decks.
