Fort Collins police identify cat that broke into patrol car

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins police department posted a pun-filled, silly post after discovering a feline had hijacked an officer’s vehicle.

According to the post, an officer left the window to his cruiser cracked while he went into the police station. When he returned, he was greeted with an “unexpected visitor” at the wheel, a “feline looking to purrsue a career in law enforcement,” said the post.

The department threw in some jokes and wordplay on their post and apologized for the puns, saying “when opportunity knocks/meows, we can’t resist.”