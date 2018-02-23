× Denver police launch death investigation after body found in home

DENVER — Police launched a death investigation at a home near West 50th Avenue and Tennyson Street in Denver.

Officers had to take additional safety measures due to the unsanitary condition of that home.

The homeowner is listed as 69-year-old Charles Frary. He’s been listed as missing since October 2016.

Police have not released the name of the person who was found dead in the home.

Neighbors said there were animals in the home and the basement was flooded.