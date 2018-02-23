Repeat performance: Snow set to return for Friday evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be déjà vu on Friday with a few bands of snow for the evening commute across Denver, Arvada, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Accumulation could mirror Thursday night when it caused Interstate 70 to close in Morrison and several accidents were reported across the metro area.

Before that happens, Friday will start with fog and sunshine. High temperatures will reach about 32.

The mountains can expect snow during the day and evening on Friday and trickling into Saturday morning with 2-6 inches of accumulation.

There will be a few heavier pockets across the Western Slope.

Highs will be in the teens and 20s, with strong, gusty winds returning Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the snow across the Front Range and mountains winds down with sunshine taking over. Highs will be in the 30s.

A second storm moves in on Sunday in the mountains with wind and snow. Accumulation will range from 1-4 inches at the ski areas.

Across the Front Range on Sunday, expect sunshine and breezy conditions and highs near 40.

