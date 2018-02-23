× Creatures of Light

The new exhibition “Creatures of Light” at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science explores the mysterious world of bioluminescence and biofluorescence, visible light emitted by living things. This enlightening experience features larger-than-life models, engaging immersive environments, fun activities and real animals, fungi and minerals that get their glow on.​

It opens February 23rd and runs through June 10th at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The exhibition is included in the price of admission or with Museum membership.