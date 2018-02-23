Fog, icy spots in some areas for morning commute; snow returns in evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow stopped overnight Friday across the Denver metro area, and the Colorado Department of Transportation was out all night making sure roads are good to go for the morning commute so there's not a repeat of what happened Thursday.

CDOT reported multiple accidents during the heart of the evening rush near C-470 and Sixth Avenue.

More than 30 vehicles were involved in various accidents on the west side of the metro area.

Lakewood went on accident alert on Thursday night as heavy snow quickly reduced visibility.

Conditions cleared Friday morning. Some fog moved in and there are a couple of icy patches, but the commute appears will be much better than Thursday night.

Still, snow is set to move back in on Friday night, setting up a possible recurrence of Thursday's evening commute.

Despite an overall snowy week in the metro area and central mountains, the newest update to the drought monitor shows extreme drought in the state since March.