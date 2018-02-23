Aviator Nation Active Wear

Posted 10:33 am, February 23, 2018, by

Check out this new active wear line called Aviator Nation. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals tried out a couple of outfits and said comfort and style came together beautifully. They put their clothing through an intense break down process that give it a vintage feel. Go to AviatorNation.com to order.