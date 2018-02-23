2 killed, several injured in 4-vehicle crash involving semitruck east of Fort Lupton

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed and several others were injured in a four-vehicle crash that involved a semitruck on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened on Highway 52 and Weld County Road 37, between Fort Lupton and Hudson.

The Colorado State Patrol said a 1-year-old and 5-year-old were among the injured. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol said Highway 52 will be closed between Weld County Roads 37 and 41 through the morning.

It’s not known if weather or speed were involved in the crash, though fog made for low visibility in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.