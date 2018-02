× Westbound I-70 closed near C470 after multi-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — I-70 westbound was closed at Morrison Road because of a multi-vehicle crash as the evening commute began.

A heavy band of snowfall moved into the western part of metro Denver quickly late Thursday afternoon.

It caused poor visibility for drivers.

Traffic Alert. Avoid area of I-70/Hwy 470 due to bad weather, multiple crashes. Portions of I-70 closed at base of mountain. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 22, 2018

The Colorado Department of Transportation said extensive delays and slower speeds should be expected.