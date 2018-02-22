Cold temperatures remain, 2 chances for light accumulating snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are two chances for snow in the Denver metro area over the next two days.

There is a 30 percent chance of snow on Thursday afternoon, with no more than 0-1 inch of accumulation.

There is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance on Friday night into Saturday morning with no more than 0-1 inch of accumulation.

Thursday will start with fog and stay mostly cloudy in the metro area.

The best chance for snow showers across the Front Range is from noon to 9 p.m. Highs will only reach the upper 20s.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snow on Thursday. Another 1-4 inches will fall on Friday into early Saturday morning from the second storm system. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Saturday morning starts with snow showers then turns sunny in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds will turn strong at 15-30 mph.

Sunday looks dry and breezy with highs in the 30s to near 40.

