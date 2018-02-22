Tri-County health revoked licenses or temporarily closed locations featured on Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX31 Problem Solvers first told you about a deadly salmonella poisoning at La California in Aurora earlier this month.

One person died, three were hospitalized and 33 others suffered food poisoning at the Mexican Restaurant on Peoria Street.

The Tri-County Health Department did not shut down La California, but it has shut down other locations by revoking their license or temporarily closing the restaurant until violations are corrected.

Four of the ten locations Tri-County closed in the last two years have been featured on Restaurant Report Card.

Pho 75

Noah Thompson, 14, spent the month of June 2016 in ICU at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

“This has been a real struggle for us as a family,” Mark Thompson said. Noah’s dad Mark said the struggle began when his family ate at Pho 75 in Aurora.

Thompson said, “They immediately admitted him to the emergency room. He was going into kidney failure. Kidneys shut down pancreatic severe.”

Noah was the only person hospitalized for e coli, but three other people were sickened.

Tri County closed Pho 75 on South Havana Street for four days in June 2016. The location is well known to inspectors and no stranger to FOX31’s Restaurant Report Card. Pho 75 earned an “F” in 2014.

Inspectors continued to find critical violations and revoked Pho 75’s license for the location last year.

Jalapeno Deluxe

Health inspectors closed the Aurora restaurant for 15 days last summer. Inspectors found multiple temperature violations closing the kitchen and suspending their license for 14 days.

Jalapeno Deluxe was featured on our report three years ago for multiple mistakes. Inspectors returned to the restaurant earlier this month and found no critical violations. The restaurant is located at 15490 East Colfax.

Damascus Grill

The location in Littleton is a familiar location to our report card. It made our most fined restaurant list last November.

Last year, the health department fined the location $2,250 then revoked its license in December.

Damascus Grill has two other locations open in Denver and Castle Rock.

Other restaurants

Other restaurant locations temporarily closed by Tri county Health in the last two years include:

Carnicia Mi Raza in Federal Heights

Rice Bowl Café in Commerce City

Toss Asian Café in Castle Rock

Yutaka Japanese Bistro in Parker

Real de Minas in Aurora

Tri-County Health covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

How restaurants appear on the Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors.

A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection.

The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection.

Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

