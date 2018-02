× Threat against Cherry Creek HS investigated; School open Friday

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Parents of Cherry Creek High School students were notified Thursday night that the district was investigating a threat against the school.

Greenwood Village police said threatening graffiti was found in a boy’s bathroom.

Cherry Creek High School will be open as scheduled Friday with extra security precautions in place.

Police are reviewing security camera video to see who may have placed the threat.