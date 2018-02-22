Student accused of causing school gun scare says he didn’t do it; passes lie detector test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster High School Student is issued a citation after a gun scare at the school Thursday.

The building went on lockdown Thursday morning after rumors circulated on Snapchat about a gun in the school.

The district sent students home as a precaution after administrators said a rumor posted on social media said a gun was found in the bathroom and there could be a shooting at lunch time.

However, no weapon was ever found.

15-year-old Kenneth Tischler was cited for disturbing the peace but he denies starting the rumor. Tischler plans to fight the citation.

"I was very scared, there were a lot more police officers there. I thought I was in a lot more trouble than I thought I was, I just didn't feel safe at the school," Tischler said.

The student is in the ROTC program and he took a lie detector test after the incident Thursday.

The results came back Thursday night and they indicate he is telling the truth.

Tischler told FOX31 he's been suspended from school for five days. His parents say there are fighting that decision.